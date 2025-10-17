One of Serie A's biggest and most historic teams, Juventus, have announced that they are being investigated by UEFA, European soccer's governing body, for possible financial fair play breaches. The Italian giants announced the news in the club's financial statements, which are scheduled to be presented at its annual shareholders' meeting on Nov. 7. The statement reveals that on Sept. 18 UEFA informed the club about the current investigation for possible breaches between 2022 and 2025 with a verdict expected to take place in 2026.

The club have also announced that on November 7, Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino will step down from his position after three years, a job he began when he was appointed to replace the former board and CEO who all stepped down after a separate financial scandal, and the resignation of the former president Andrea Agnelli.

Scanavino said, "Three years ago, I accepted this prestigious position at an extremely critical time, one not without risks for those entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Club. The goal was clear: to embark on a path based on economic sustainability and sporting competitiveness. With the support of the owners, directors and talented colleagues, we faced and overcame numerous challenges with determination, despite the difficulties. Today more than ever, I look to the future of Juventus with great confidence, and I am certain there will be many more important pages to write."

After the scandal, UEFA banned Juventus for the 2023-24 Conference League season and forced the Italian club to pay an "additional financial contribution of €20 million". Juventus received a 10-point deduction in the 2022-23 Serie A season after the Italian club were found guilty by the Italian FA appeals court (Corte d'Appello) for rules violations. According to the financial statement, the club exceeded the spending limit of €30 million from 2022 to 2025 and Juventus could potentially be facing both financial and sporting restrictions over the next several years, or also be banned from registering players for the UEFA competitions.