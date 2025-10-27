Juventus have sacked Croatian manager Igor Tudor after a disappointing start of the 2025-26 campaign and after losing 1-0 against Lazio on Sunday. Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March 2025, was confirmed as Juventus manager for the current season. However, after a promising start, results have dipped over the past month and the Bianconeri's last victory came on September 13 against Inter and Juventus lost their last three matches against Como, Real Madrid and Lazio. After sacking Massimiliano Allegri in May 2024 and then Thiago Motta in March 2025, Tudor becomes the third Juventus manager sacked in less than 18 months. Massimo Brambilla, the current Juventus Next Gen manager, will take charge of the Bianconeri on Wednesday in the Serie A game against Udinese.

On Monday, Juventus issued the following statement.

"Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the Men's First Team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci. The Club also announces that it has temporarily entrusted the Men's First Team to Massimo Brambilla, who will be on the bench for the Juventus-Udinese match on Wednesday evening. The Club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers."

Who will replace Tudor?

While Brambilla will take charge of the Bianconeri on Wednesday against Udinese, Juventus will now look for a new coach for the long term and the main candidates are Luciano Spalletti, Raffaele Palladino and Roberto Mancini. The former Napoli coach is the frontrunner for the job according to Sky Italy as Spalletti was sacked by the Italian FA in June after a disappointing spell with the national team, while Palladino parted ways with Fiorentina after one season in charge of the Viola, where he ended in sixth place in the Serie A standings. Spalletti is seen as the ideal candidate thanks to his experience and ability to elevate the team's performances after a disappointing start to the season. However, Juventus are navigating a difficult financial situation, as the club is still paying the salaries of Thiago Motta and his staff, a factor that cannot be overlooked in their search for a new manager.