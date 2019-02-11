Juventus signs Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to four-year contract on free transfer

Juventus announced the signing of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on Monday. The Welsh international The Welsh international will arrive on a four-year deal on a free transfer with his Arsenal contract expiring this summer. He's expected to join the Italian club as early as July 1.

The 28-year-old has been with Arsenal since 2008, and in the process he's made 254 appearances and won three FA Cup titles. Ramsey is a skilled midfielder who can quickly find space to get the attack going. Because his contract with Arsenal had less than sixth months remaining before it expired, he was free to negotiate a deal with any team on the market, and as a result, Arsenal will not receiving anything in the transaction, losing him for virtually nothing.

Ramsey is the latest in a long line of free transfer acquisitions by Juve. Some of the more notable ones are Dani Alves in 2016, Paul Pogba in 2012, Andrea Pirlo in 2011 and Fabio Cannavaro in 2009.

For Juve, he boosts an already talented midfield that doesn't lack any creativity. And getting him on a free transfer is quite the deal.

As for Arsenal, he's an important player that never seemed likely to re-sign. Selling him last summer would have made the most sense, but in the end he departs without Arsenal getting compensated.

Ramsey took to Twitter after the move was announced to thank Arsenal fans.

