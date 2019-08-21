Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he could retire in 2020: 'I know I'm already in the history of football'

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to play at the highest level at the age of 34, but earlier this week he opened up about when we should expect to see him hang up his boots, and it might be earlier than expected. Ronaldo hinted at retiring after this season while also opening up to the possibility of playing for several more years in an interview with Portuguese channel TVI.

"I've already broken so many records, but there are other priorities in life. I have a big family, with a wife and children involved. Is it worth sacrificing it all? God only knows. I don't know, maybe I could end my career next year but I could also play until I'm 40 or 41. What I always tell myself: 'enjoy the moment.'"

Ronaldo, who turns 35 in February, has shown no signs of slowing down. After scoring 450 goals in 438 matches at Real Madrid, he moved to Juventus last year and had a fine first season with 28 goals in 43 games after a slow start. In superior shape, he's much like Zlatan Ibrahimovic in that he could continue to deliver for several more years. Whether that is in Europe or somewhere else remains to be seen, but there's no doubt he has more left in the tank than just a year.

"I know I'm already in the history of football," Ronaldo said. "I know that I'm one of the best in my field but that is not by chance ... It's about the challenge. I still feel motivated to win individual and collective trophies, and if I wasn't, I would end it."

The former Manchester United man has seen his role change at the club level, playing more centrally in attack than on the wing. He hasn't lost his pace but is certainly a little bit past his prime. It's not unreasonable to think he can hit the 40-goal mark this season, even when playing against defensive-minded clubs in Italy. Retiring next year seems unlikely, even if he manages to play Euro 2020 and lead Portugal to victory. If he continues playing, the 2022 World Cup would almost certainly be his last, but for a player that is always in fifth gear, whose to say he can't play into his 40 and still put the ball in the back of the net?

Juve opens up its Serie A season this Saturday against Parma.