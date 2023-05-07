Another controversial episode is creating noise around Italy as Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was booked for his celebration after trying to silence Atalanta fans that were racially abusing him, making derogatory chants about his Serbian heritage. Before scoring the second goal, Vlahovic informed the referee Daniele Doveri that the Atalanta fans were racially abusing him and the match official immediately decided to interrupt the game until the chants stopped, deeming that they were sufficiently derogatory to stop the match. A few moments later, Vlahovic scored and the chants started again. At that point, Vlahovic gestured for the fans to continue with his arms and the referee decided to book him.

The Bianconeri's 2-0 win against Atalanta saw them earn three crucial points in the race for Champions League qualification as Juventus are now second in the Serie A table with 66 points after winning against Gian Piero Gasperini's team.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke about the episode after the game to DAZN.

"Unfortunately these things happen. We have to pretend nothing happened, whoever is responsible will make the decision. Only by ignoring things can we silence everyone," he said.

Atalanta's coach Gasperini had a controversial opinion on this, telling Sky Italy.

"We have players like [Mario] Pasalic and [Breat] Djimsiti on the field. Not everything is racism, sometimes it's also individual things. It's like when he's insulted in a stadium, it's more rudeness than racism. If it were racism, Pasalic would also be insulted because it affects the whole ethnic group. I tend to think so because racism is a very serious thing, much worse that involves more people. Unfortunately, they are rude chants aimed at a player. I agree that racism must be fought but not confused ... In football matches you have to support your team, racism is a much more serious thing that must be fought."

A similar episode happened last month during the first leg of the Coppa Italia's semifinals when Inter striker Romelu Lukaku was booked after silencing the Juventus fans that racially abused him after scoring a last-minute penalty. In that case, it was Lukaku's second yellow, and he was sent off and was supposed to miss the second leg but Italian FA Gabriele Gravina decided to pardon him and he could play the second leg in Milan, which Inter won 1-0 and qualified for the Coppa Italia final. The same might happen to Vlahovic.