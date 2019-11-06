Juventus teammate poaches goal from Cristiano Ronaldo on free kick in Champions League match
Aaron Ramsey poached the goal away from his teammate
On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo should have had his first free-kick goal since joining Juventus. It would have also been another record-setting tally for one of the beautiful game's all-time great players, but something, or someone rather, stole his thunder.
Take a look at the goal that could've been for Ronaldo:
In their UEFA Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow, a Ronaldo free kick at three minutes went off goalkeeper Guilherme Marinato and through his legs.
As the ball was headed towards the line, Ronaldo's teammate, midfielder Aaron Ramsey, made a play on the ball himself.
The ball would have no doubt continued past the line and gave Juventus the lead, with Ronaldo getting credit for the goal, but Ramsey intercepted the play.
With the ball still on the line as Ramsey kicked it, which gave him the goal on the scoresheet.
It was this close.
The goal still gave Juventus a 1-0 lead, so Ronaldo can't be too upset, right? Well, it definitely won't put Ramsey on Ronaldo's good side, that's for sure.
Ronaldo's face after the sure goal turned into someone else's point sums up how he felt about the whole thing.
With his next goal in Europe's top competition, Ronaldo would become the first player to score against 34 different teams in the Champions League. He would break a tie he's currently in with Lionel Messi and Raul, who have 33 each in that category.
Ronaldo has 46 free kick goals throughout his career and came about as close as you can get to having his 47th.
Juventus went on to beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1.
