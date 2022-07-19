Juventus are on the verge of signing Gleison Bremer from Torino and winning the race against Inter Milan for the Brazilian defender, who had months ago agreed to personal terms with Inter. But, After the Bianconeri agreed to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich for around €80 million, add-ons included, they have closed in on signing Bremer for €47 million, add-ons included, as a replacement.

Inter wanted the center-back as well and had been working on the signing for several months, but the de Ligt transfer accelerated the move to Juventus, and the Bianconeri could use that financial boost to help offer more money to Urbano Cairo, the owner of Torino. Inter offered up to €30 million also including young talent Nicolò Casale in the deal, but Torino opted to accept the Juventus bid on Tuesday. The parties are now working to finalize the deal in the coming hours with the player who is expected to undergo the medicals with his new club before the end of the week. After Angel Di Maria and Paulo Pogba, Juventus are now ready to announce the MVP Defender of the Year of the past season.

The move of Bremer to Juventus might also change the future of Inter's Milan Skriniar. The defender is a top target for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but talks have stalled in the past weeks and Inter Milan might decide to keep him since they lost the race for Bremer. The Nerazzurri will likely sign another center-back anyway, even if Skriniar stays, considering that this is the current priority of the club after Andrea Ranocchia left Inter as a free agent. The names of Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina and Merih Demiral from Atalanta will be in the notes of the sport director of the club over the coming days. After losing the chance to sign Paulo Dybala and Gleison Bremer, Inter Milan will now need to send a signal to their fans and keeping Milan Skriniar despite the interest coming from Paris might be a good compromise.

Meanwhile, by keeping Skriniar, Inter would further impact the transfer market for center-backs. A Skriniar move to PSG could have led to Presnel Kimpembe leaving the French side, potentially for Chelsea. However, with the Skiriniar move stalled, Kimpembe looks more likely to stay, which leaves Chelsea turning to Jules Koundé of Sevilla, a player they first tried to sign last summer.