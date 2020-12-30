Down in sixth place in Serie A and 10 points behind leaders AC Milan but with a game in hand against Napoli, Andrea Pirlo's maiden season in Turin is proving to be a tough one. The Italian champions are into the knockout phase of the Champions League where they will meet Porto, but failure to make their domestic game in hand count could confirm that the title is already out of reach for the first time since Milan won it in 2010-11.

What could Juventus do during the January transfer period? Let's take a look.

Fabrizio Romano on Juve:

"Paul Pogba's return remains the big dream for Juventus and they have already been trying to get him back to Turin for years. However, January will be difficult as Manchester United will not look to sell him at cut-price. Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli is a player Juve is keeping an eye on and Andrea Pirlo wants to add to his midfield options. Another issue for the Italian giants is Paulo Dybala's future with a summer sale likely if a contract extension cannot be agreed."

Juventus should go for...

If Pogba is Juve's dream, they will need to make every bit of money count as it will take a large transfer fee and a sizeable salary to lure him back to Juventus Stadium this coming summer. With that in mind, trimming the squad should be the priority this winter instead of adding to it.

Player most likely to go

Looking across all the positions, Alex Sandro and Federico Bernadeschi are two of the least used and non-injured members of Pirlo's squad while Aaron Ramsey, Arthur and Paulo Dybala are similarly peripheral figures in terms of minutes played. The Argentina international could yet extend his stay but three of the other four could realistically be cut out of this squad to make space for Pogba. Juve have already tried moving Bernadeschi on but he was not keen on joining Mattia De Sciglio in Lyon over the summer as part of a deal for Houssem Aouar.

Juventus transfer window prediction

The likes of Pogba and Aouar will not be moving this winter and any additions to the squad will make it harder to create space for one of those two further down the line. Juve will concentrate on freeing up funds for a summer rebuild with a more experienced coach potentially in mind as well.