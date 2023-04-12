Juventus host Sporting CP on Thursday for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League's quarterfinals in Turin. Two teams whose 2022-23 continental campaign began in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League battle for a place in the semifinals as they meet in a European knockout tie for the first time. Here's what you need to know:

How they got here

Juventus recorded a club-record low of just three points in their autumn UEFA Champions League campaign but claimed third place in Group H on goal difference to extend their European involvement into the spring for the 11th successive season and return to the UEFA Europa League for the first time since 2013/14. Having eliminated Nantes in the knockout play-off thanks to a second-leg hat-trick from Ángel Di María (1-1 home, 3-0 away), Massimiliano Allegri's side saw off Freiburg in the round of 16 (1-0 home, 2-0 away) as Di María, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa all found the net.

Sporting made a strong start in UEFA Champions League Group D before falling away and only just snatching the consolation of third place in the final minute of Matchday 6. Rúben Amorim's team then overcame Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs (1-1 home, 4-0 away) before dramatically eliminating English Premier League leaders Arsenal 5-3 on penalties in the round of 16 (2-2 home, 1-1 away) as Pedro Goncalves' spectacular halfway-line lob drew the teams level in the second leg in London.

What to know

The clubs have been paired just once previously in UEFA competition, in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League group stage. Sporting, led by Jorge Jesus, took the lead in both matches, but Allegri's Juventus came back to win the first 2-1 in Turin with goals from Miralem Pjanic and Mario Mandzukic. They drew the second in Lisbon, 1-1, Gonzalo Higuaín equalizing Bruno César's 20th-minute opener.



This is Sporting's first UEFA encounter with Italian opposition since those two games against Juventus. They have never won in 14 visits to Italy (three draws and 11 losses), prevailing in just five of the 29 matches overall.



Sporting's record in two-legged ties with teams from Italy is 2-8. They have lost the last six, the most recent on away goals against Fiorentina in the 2009-10 UEFA Champions League playoffs.



Prediction



Juventus are the main candidates to get to the last four but their chances will mainly depend on the first leg in Turin. Pick: Juventus 1, Sporting CP 0.