The 2025-26 Serie A season kicked off in Italy as Napoli started the campaign to defend the 2024-25 title, after winning their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

How Allegri turned things around

It took only seven matches to feel a different atmosphere around AC Milan, and it mainly happened thanks to the results and performances of the team, those results also wouldn't have come without the work of manager Massimiliano Allegri who made his comeback at the club after coaching the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2014. AC Milan are currently leading the Serie A standings, tied with Napoli and AS Roma with 12 points, and last week they also won a key Serie A game against the team coached by Antonio Conte, thanks to another great performance from United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic. The American striker has been phenomenal so far this season, playing in a different tactical position as striker alongside Santiago Gimenez and already scored six goals in the opening seven games between Serie A and Coppa Italia.

Allegri brought the winning mentality but also his usual optimism that helped the players to regain their self-confidence needed in such important games, something that they had lost over the last season. If the Rossoneri wanted to restore their winning mentality, they are doing it under the Italian coach who will also make his emotional comeback at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in Turin, after coaching Juventus from 2014 to 2019 and then again from 2021 to 2024 when he was sacked they day after the team won their last trophy, the 2023-24 Coppa Italia. Despite the bittersweet end of their relationship, Allegri is expected to be received warmly by his former fans on Sunday as he has won five Serie A titles, two Supercoppa Italia and five Coppa Italia trophies in his years at the club.

How to watch Juventus vs. AC Milan, odds

Date : Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 5 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +164; Draw +215; AC Milan +169

How to watch Serie A Matchday 6

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, October 3

Hellas Verona 0, Sassuolo 1

Saturday, October 4

Parma vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Torino, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Cremonese, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Como, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, October 5

Udinese vs. Cagliari, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Pisa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. AS Roma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Genoa, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Tuesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.