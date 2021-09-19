Juventus will be looking to secure all three points when Massimiliano Allegri's side squares off against AC Milan in a Serie A showdown on Sunday. Juventus is the most successful club in Serie A, winning the league title 36 times in its history. Juventus is coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish last season. AC Milan, meanwhile, will look to continue its perfect start to the season with its fourth consecutive Serie A win on Sunday. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Kick-off is at 2:45 p.m. ET. Juventus is the +100 favorite (risk $100 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Inter Juventus vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the Italian Serie A and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Juventus

Date: Sunday, September 19

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Juventus vs. AC Milan picks from European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $36,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.



For AC Milan vs. Juventus, Green has picked out Juve attacker Federico Chiesa to score a goal at +220 odds. The 23-year-old hasn't scored in Serie A since his final appearance last season against Bologna. He was the lone goal-scorer for Italy in its World Cup Qualifier against Bulgaria earlier this month, and he's been impressive for Juventus despite the team's lackluster start.

Chiesa is going to have his work cut out for him against a stingy AC Milan back line that has only allowed one goal so far this season. The defense broke down against Liverpool in AC Milan's Champions League match on Wednesday, and it started with an own goal from center back Fikayo Tomori in the ninth minute. Green thinks that the circumstances of Sunday's meeting favor Juventus, and should create plenty of scoring opportunities for Chiesa.

"Juventus has had an extra day of rest, and its midweek game was a lot gentler," Green told SportsLine. "Juventus is now getting key players back from injury, and it has a great opportunity to secure a confidence boosting win against a key rival."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.