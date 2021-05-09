The race for Champions League qualification is heating up big time in Serie A, and with just four games to go, a big clash on Sunday between Juventus and Milan may just see one of the two all but secure a spot in the top four. The clubs meet in Turin for a night-time clash under the lights with so much at stake, including potentially the job of Juve coach Andrea Pirlo.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 9

: Sunday, May 9 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Torino, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Torino, Italy TV: Rai Italia Nord America

Rai Italia Nord America Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juve -128; Draw +270; Milan +350 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juve: The Old Lady find themselves in fourth place with 69 points, but level with fifth-place Milan. Pirlo's side are only ahead because of goal differential, but horrendous form based on their standards sees them on the brink of potentially failing to qualify for the Champions League. In what would be a devastating result, Juve need a draw here to feel good about where things are and to continue to control their own destiny.

Milan: Do or die here for Milan. A loss will likely end their dreams of Europe, putting them essentially four points back when you think about Juve's tiebreaker advantage of goal differential. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and company are hoping the fourth time's the charm as they've failed to beat Juve in three meetings this season -- a loss in the league and two draws in the Coppa Italia semifinals. Win, and they set themselves up nicely for UCL. A loss likely will mean Europa League.

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ibra both score, but once again Juve do enough to get a result that favors them. Pick: Juve 1, Milan 1