Juventus vs. AC Milan: Serie A match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Old Lady is inching closer to the title, while AC Milan is dreaming of a spot in the Champions League
The Serie A match of the week is a top-four battle between two of Italy's biggest clubs as first-place Juventus hosts fourth-place AC Milan. Juve is nearing in on the title and has an 18-point advantage over second-place Napoli, while Milan is in fourth place and looking to return to the Champions League next season. as it aims to return to glory.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juventus vs. AC Milan
- Date: Saturday, April 6
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Allianz Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juventus -189 / AC Milan +603 / Draw +313
Storylines
Juventus: Juve is expected to rest the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, who is recovering from a thigh issue he picked up while on international duty with Portugal. Ronaldo may be available for next week's Champions League clash with Ajax in the quarterfinals, so there is no point in risking him.
AC Milan: After a fine run of form, Milan has hit a speed bump. The team lost to rival Inter Milan, lost to Sampdoria and then drew Udinese. But if they want to qualify for the Champions League, they need to regain their form soon because after this one, there is a massive clash against fifth-place Lazio set for next Saturday at the San Siro.
Prediction
Paulo Dybala scores twice and Juve edges Milan, who can't do enough damage against one of the world's best defenses.
Pick: Juventus (-189)
