Juventus vs. AC Milan: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Matchday 12 in the Serie A is highlighted by Sunday's big clash between the league's best team against the one looking to return to its former glory. From the Allianz Stadium, second-place Juventus hosts 14th-place AC Milan. Juve entered the weekend in first but has been jumped by Inter Milan. AC Milan has lost six games this season after losing just eight all of last season, starting 4-1-6 and having lost two of three. Milan is 11 points off of the top four and just four points above relegation.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Juventus vs. AC Milan

Date : Sunday, Nov. 10



: Sunday, Nov. 10 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium



: Allianz Stadium TV channel : Rai Italia America



: Rai Italia America Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Juventus: This Juve team is strong but can take a while to get going. Juve has come from behind well in recent games but should expect a strong start here with an attack that could put up a handful of goals. Juve should get all three points quite comfortably.

Milan: They just can't put the ball away. Eleven goals in 11 games tells the story of an attack that lacks talent, conviction and creativity. The defense hasn't been all that bad, but if you can't score, you can't win. Milan doesn't have the excuse of European competition stretching the team thin as the club was kicked out of the Europa League before the season began.

Juventus vs. Milan prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain get the goals in an easy win.

Pick: Juve 2, Milan 0