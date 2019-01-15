Juventus vs. AC Milan: Supercoppa Italiana 2019 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Juventus is the favorite to take home the crown
Juventus takes on AC Milan on Wednesday in the Supercoppa Italiana with a trophy on the line. Juve, winners of last season's Serie A and Italian Cup, take on Italian Cup runner-up Milan in this one. These two teams have met once this season back in November in Serie A play at the San Siro. Juve was a 2-0 winner with goals from Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Supercoppa Italiana 2019:
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 16
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: King Abdullah Sports City
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
Juventus: The Italian giants enter as the heavy favorites and have dominated Italian competition. You'll likely see this team go full strength after resting stars in the Italian Cup last week. Ronaldo, going for his first trophy with his new club, should be up top along with Paulo Dybala.
AC Milan: Will Gonzalo Higuain be there? He's been linked with a move to Chelsea but it doesn't appear there's been improvements on any talks. The striker has done OK at Milan, but it's complicated as he's at Milan on loan from Juventus.
Juventus vs. AC Milan prediction
Juve scores twice in the first half and puts it away in the second for a 3-1 victory.
Pick: Juve
