Juventus vs. Ajax: Champions League prediction, pick, live stream, TV channel, watch online

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo welcome Ajax to Northern Italy on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie as they fight for one of the last four spots in the competition. This match comes almost a week after their first leg in the Netherlands which ended 1-1, with Juve holding a slight advantage on away goals thanks to a Ronaldo goal despite being outplayed for most of the match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Juventus vs. Ajax

Date : Tuesday, April 16



: Tuesday, April 16 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium



: Allianz Stadium TV channel : Galavision



: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juve -150 / Ajax +425 / Draw +280

Storylines

Juventus: A 0-0 draw would be enough for Juve to move on, but they are going to try and score and put the pressure on the Dutch team. Juve has to be cautious though, because a draw with each team scoring multiple goals would see Juve out on the away goals rule. This team should be fresh after resting several key players last weekend in the 2-1 loss to SPAL.

Ajax: Will Ajax look tired in this one? So many of their key players played on Saturday as they were able to remain in first place in the Eredivisie. But it's important to remember that this team has an incredible level of fitness and a ton of confidence. Ajax won 4-1 at Real Madrid on March 5 to make it to this point.

Prediction

Juventus manages to conserve the clean sheet and earns a 2-0 win to advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Juventus (-150)