Juventus vs. Ajax: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Champions League contender Juventus goes to Ajax on Wednesday in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie, aiming to avoid a shock upset against the Dutch club like that of Real Madrid in the round of 16. The Old Lady is hoping to have Cristiano Ronaldo back from injury in time for this one, with the Portuguese star resting last weekend against AC Milan in Serie A play. Juve came from behind to eliminate Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, while Ajax's stunning upset of Real Madrid ended up costing Santiago Solari his head coaching position with Los Blancos.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Juventus vs. Ajax

Date : Wednesday, April 10



: Wednesday, April 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Johan Cruyff Arena



: Johan Cruyff Arena TV channel : Galavision



: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juventus +115 / Ajax +245 / Draw +235

Storylines

Juventus: Ronaldo hasn't played since the international break with a thigh injury, but he's expected to play in this one. Coach Massimo Allegri wouldn't risk him last Saturday against AC Milan, with the coach aiming to have him return for this one. Ronaldo is the top scorer in Champions League history.

Ajax: The Dutch giants are in fine form in the league, scoring a recent win over main title challenger PSV. Upsetting Real Madrid wasn't the biggest shock in the world due to Real's inconsistency, and repeating that here will likely prove too much. Ajax has the talent, but the must not give Ronaldo an inch of room.

Prediction

Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala score and Juve takes home a 2-0 victory ahead of next week's second leg.

Pick: Juventus (+115)