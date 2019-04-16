Juventus vs. Ajax: Italian police sends 54 weapon-carrying Dutch fans home before Champions League match

Police in Italy stopped 54 Ajax fans who were carrying weapons ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League against Juventus, the Associated Press reports. The Dutch fans were stopped aboard buses just outside of Turin on the eve of the second leg of the quarterfinals and police are escorting them out of the country.

Clashes between Ajax and Juve fans in Amsterdam last week in the first leg has police on high alert. The police in Turin said that fans aboard the buses also had armored gloves, mouth guards, fireworks, smoke bombs and more. The police, however, didn't identify specifically what types of weapons they had.

Here's what Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted:

Grazie alla @poliziadistato: nessuno può permettersi di venire in Italia per creare disordini. I nostri stadi e le nostre città sono chiuse per i violenti! — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) April 15, 2019

"Under the security decree, the 54 Dutch fans, who arrived in Italy in the last hours and found in possession of weapons, smoke and firecrackers, will be expelled and escorted to the border tomorrow morning.

Thanks to the state police: No one can afford to come to Italy to create unrest. Our stadiums and cities are against violence."

UEFA is investigating the situation, according to ESPN.

The first leg of the tie ended 1-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring for the Italian club. The Ajax vs. Juventus match will air on fuboTV (Try for free). Here's our match preview.