Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will face Juventus on Saturday for what is expected to be a crucial game for both the title and the Champions League race as the Bianconeri are contending with Inter for first place, while the Giallorossi are among the teams that hope to end up in the top four this season. The spotlight will also be on Paulo Dybala who makes his return to Turin, where he played from 2015 to 2022, before joining AS Roma in the summer of 2022 as free agent. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, December 30 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Juventus +110; Draw: +200; AS Roma +300

Team news

Juventus: Coach Massimiliano Allegri will have to deal with the absences of Moise Kean, Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio who are injured, alongside the suspensions of Andrea Cambiaso and the ones of Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli. Federico Chiesa is expected to be back in the starting eleven, while both USMNT stars Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie should start on Saturday.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

AS Roma: The main doubt of coach Jose Mourinho is about the most awaited man of the nigh, Paulo Dybala, who recovered from his muscular injury and he's expected to be back in the starting lineup, unless the Portuguese coach will decide to start him on the bench to have him fit for the last part of the clash.

Potential AS Roma XI: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku.

Prediction

Juventus are the favourites and should make it, but AS Roma are coming from three wins in the last five games and need a win on Saturday to keep the pace of the top four contenders. Pick: Juventus 2, AS Roma 1.