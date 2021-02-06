At the moment, everybody is chasing Inter Milan in Serie A, and both Roma and Juventus can potentially pull within striking distance with a victory as the two meet on Saturday. Roma enter the week in third place and with 40 points, while Juve are in fourth with 39 points. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Feb. 6

: Saturday, Feb. 6 Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV: Rai Italia

Rai Italia Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juve -140; Draw +295; Roma +360 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Roma: Striker Eden Dzeko was stripped of his captaincy after getting into it with coach Paulo Fonseca after the team's loss to Spezia in the Coppa Italia on Jan. 19. Since then, he hasn't played. But, they really haven't needed him. Back-to-back Serie A wins, with seven total goals, sees them enter the day with a chance to pull within four points of Inter. Borja Mayoral is a goal away from double digit goals on the season, and there is some serious momentum in this side. Dzeko is back in the squad, so keep an eye on his attitude and whether he gets any significant minutes.

Juventus: On a five-game winning streak in all competitions, the defense has conceded just one goal in its last 488 minutes. This all comes after having conceded in six straight games. The defense has been much sharper, and Matthijs de Ligt continues to provide strong, reassuring performances. If he can continue his form and provided those well-timed challenges, Juventus should be in a strong position to take all three points at home as Roma's defense gives up plenty of chances.

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two more goals as Juventus win. Pick: Juventus 3, Roma 1