Juventus is looking to get back to their winning ways when they host Atalanta in an Italian Serie A showdown this Sunday on Paramount+. Massimiliano Allegri's men are having a very successful Serie A campaign thanks to their sturdy defense, but are coming off of a tough 5-1 loss to first-place Napoli and looking to buckle down. They host an Atalanta team that has been finding the back of the net with consistency in recent weeks and should be plenty confident after defeating Salernitana last weekend 8-2. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Juventus vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta as the +245 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 30 days when you use promo code SERIEA to sign up. Offer expires 1/31/23.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get 30 days free when you use promo code SERIEA, so sign up right here.

How to watch Juventus vs. Atalanta

Juventus vs. Atalanta date: Sunday, January 22

Juventus vs. Atalanta time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Atalanta live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code SERIEA)

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -130 payout. While the expert is giving the edge to Juventus at home, he also notes that both teams are finding the back of the net with some regularity right now. Atalanta have scored 13 goals over their last two matches across all competitions, while also conceding two or more goals in five of their last six league games. Meanwhile, Juventus have found the back of the net at least once in 12 consecutive matches across all competitions.

"Both teams have also scored in six of the last eight meetings between these two clubs, and I expect we'll see both find the scoresheet again on Sunday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with 30 days free when you use promo code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.