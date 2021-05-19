Juventus are once against Coppa Italia champions while Atalanta are still waiting for their first trophy since the 1960s. Juve won the final on Wednesday, 2-1, as Federico Chiesa scored a 73rd-minute winner with a slick finish inside the box as the Italian giants took home the trophy in a tight matchup that could have gone either way.

It was Dejan Kulusevski who opened up the scoring 31 minutes in for Juve off an assist from American Weston McKennie. But Atalanta managed to equalize 10 minutes later through Ruslan Malinovskiy.

Juve were able to regain control in the second half, despite less possession, with Chiesa brilliantly beating Pierluigi Gollini to fire his team to victory.

Here is the winning goal:

The victory was a well-deserved one for Juve, but it's hard not to feel for Atalanta. Once again qualified for the UEFA Champions League and sitting in second place in Serie A, they haven't won a trophy since 1963. A team in the middle of its golden era with a high-scoring attack coming so close again to winning a trophy, only to come up painfully short again. Atalanta have lost two of the last three Coppa Italia finals.

It's the 14th Coppa Italia title overall for Juve, and their first since 2018. Napoli won last year's cup.

For Juve in Serie A, they are on the outside looking in when it comes to the top four ahead of the final weekend, but this victory may just give them an extra boost. They also need Napoli to slip up in the table this weekend.