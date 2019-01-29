Juventus vs. Atalanta: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Cristiano Ronaldo and company are still undefeated in league play

Juventus looks to advance to the Coppa Italia semifinals when it takes on Atalanta on Wednesday in the quarterfinals on the road. Juve got by Bologna 2-0 in the round of 16 with goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean. Atalanta, meanwhile, beat Cagliari 2-0 with Duvan Zapata and Mario Pasalic scoring. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juventus vs. Atalanta

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 30
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia
  • TV channel: None
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Odds: Juve +105 / Atalanta +275 / Draw +230

Storylines

Juventus: There's no doubt that Juventus is the heavy favorite, after all, no Italian team has been able to beat the this season. They are undefeated in the cup and undefeated in Serie A. But, they also haven't been able to beat Atalanta this season. The lone matchup came on Dec. 26, and it was a 2-2 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring with 12 minutes to go to earn the draw. Juve was reduced to 10 players in that game after Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off. 

Atalanta: On thing the team must remember in this game is that it's never out if it. They learned that lesson on Sunday. Trailing Roma 3-0, Atalanta rallied for a 3-3 draw. It was quite the display in attack as the team produced 23 shots, but only five went on frame. Now, Roma's defense isn't Juve's, but the confidence could be key here.

Juventus vs. Atalanta prediction

It's a close match early, but Juve has too much in the end and advances with a two-goal advantage. 

Pick: Juve (+105)

