Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Juventus and Atletico Madrid face off once again in the Champions League when they meet on Wednesday in the group stage. Juve knocked Atleti out of the competition last season in a wild round of 16 affair. It's the opener in Group D for both, as they are joined in the group by Bayer Leverkusen of Germany and Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 18



: Wednesday, Sept. 18 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Wanda Metropolitano



: Wanda Metropolitano TV channel : Galavision



: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juventus +230 | Atletico Madrid +140 | Draw +200

Storylines

Atletico Madrid: It's Joao Felix against Cristiano Ronaldo. The future against the present. After having faced Ronaldo so many times in big games, Atleti will certainly look to disrupt him with physical place. Going in attack, expect Atleti to play with patience and slow passes to try and shift the defense to find open spaces.

Juventus: Ronaldo loves playing Atletico Madrid and has done it for about a decade with his Real Madrid days -- including two Champions League finals. He loves playing the formal rival and will hope things go just like last year -- where Juve edged Atletico 3-2 on aggregate to move on.

Atletico vs. Juventus prediction

A hard-fought defensive match sees each team get a goal and a point.

Pick: Atletico 1, Juventus 1