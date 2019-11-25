Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League prediction, pick, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Champions League Matchday 5 is loaded with plenty of mouth-watering matchups, but the most enticing may be in Northern Italy where Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will host Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid. These two played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the group stage in Spain with Atleti rebounding from a 2-0 deficit. Juve leads Group D with a 3-1-0 record and 10 points, while Atletico is 2-1-1 with seven points.

Juventus has already clinched a spot in the next round and can win the group with just a draw. Atleti needs only a draw to advance, while the team also moves to the knockout if Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen play to a draw.

Here's what to know about the match.

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 26

: Tuesday, Nov. 26 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium

: Allianz Stadium TV channel : Galavision

: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Juventus: Juve is still undefeated on the season and enters on a five-game winning streak. Juve hasn't conceded more than a goal in a game since it last played Atleti on Sept. 18. Matthijs de Ligt has fit in nicely for this team at centerback and looks more and more comfortable by the day. Expect another stout defensive performance from The Old Lady.

Atletico: For all of the attacking talent Atletico has, the team's main issue has been simply putting the ball in the back of the net. Injuries have been a factor, but there's just been a lack of clinical play. Atleti has scored multiple goals in only two of its last nine games in all competitions, and you are going to probably need more than a goal to win at Juventus. The speed will be there to go on the counter, but the result will depend on how sharp Atleti players are when they are in front of goal.

Juvenuts vs. Atleti prediction

The injuries and lack of finishing do Atleti in as Juve clinches the group.

Pick: Juventus 2, Atleti 1