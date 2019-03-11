Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online for second leg

Juventus and Atletico Madrid will battle it out for a quarterfinal spot in the Champions League when they meet in Turin on Tuesday in the round of 16 second leg. Atleti leads the tie 2-0 after that fantastic first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano where Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin both scored in the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo has won three straight UCL titles but a fourth could go out the window on Tuesday night under the lights in Northern Italy.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid

Date : Tuesday, March 12



: Tuesday, March 12 Time : 4 p.m. ET



: 4 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium



: Allianz Stadium TV channel : TNT and UniMas



: TNT and UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juventus -145/ Atletico +440/ Draw +260

Storylines

Juve: It's plan and simple -- Juve has to score two goals to have a chance, but if Atletico scores just one, the Italian side will need four goals. Atletico doesn't give up a lot of goals, so the most realistic option is trying to win 2-0 and force extra time. Dealing with the pressure of Atleti will be key, and this team didn't do that in the first leg. Their European dream is on the line.

Atleti: Diego Simeone's side enters this one calm and confident. The first leg result was near perfect, and he'll be telling his team to go on the counter and give him one goal. Just one should be enough for the Spanish side to move on. Simeone has led Atletico to the final twice, and this year they could do it again.

Juventus vs. Atletico prediction

Juve wins the match but an away goal by Atletico sees Simeone's team advance to the quarters.

Pick: Juve (-145)