Juventus vs. Barcelona this Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League was supposed to be the start of a new chapter in the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry, but with a day to go, the Portuguese international's status remains up in the air following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Ronaldo tested positive on Oct. 14 while on international duty with Portugal and reportedly tested positive again last week, leaving his participation for the clash in doubt.

Juve manager Andrea Pirlo spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that the club is awaiting results of his latest test.

"We must wait for the outcome [of Ronaldo's test]. I think the result will come tonight. First we wait for the outcome and then we'll see," Pirlo said.

"We will count on the players we have available."

Ronaldo has not played for Juve since his diagnosis, but teammate Weston McKennie also tested positive and was back in the squad this past weekend.

If Ronaldo can't go, we'll likely see a duo of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala up top to face a Gerard Pique-less Barca defend. Pique is suspended for the game after getting a red card on Matchday 1.

"Let's wait for the test result. If it's negative, we'll see what we do. But first you have to get him back. At the moment, everything is in the air," Pirlo said.

So far this season, Ronaldo has three goals in two games for Juve.

Kickoff for Wednesday's game is 4 p.m. ET from the Camp Nou, and you can catch every second on CBS All Access.