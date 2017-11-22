Juventus vs. Barcelona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Juve is looking for revenge against the Catalans
Juventus gets a visit from Barcelona on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage, as both teams have their eye on a spot in the knockout stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona creates a bunch of chances but Juventus manages to keep them out, as the two draw 0-0 in Northern Italy.
Juve 0, Barca 0.
