Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

Both teams are looking for their first win of the group stage

Juventus goes for its first win of the Champions League group stage when it hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday on Matchday 2. Juve opened up the cup with a 2-2 draw at Atletico Madrid, blowing a 2-0 lead two weeks ago. Leverkusen was stunned at home by Lokomotiv Moscow 3-1, putting them in a tough spot likely needing a point here to feel good about their chances of moving on.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy
  • TV channel: TUDN and UniMas
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Odds: Juventus -225 | Bayer Leverkusen +675 | Draw +330

Storylines

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are both playing really well, especially together. That's a dangerous combination that Leverkusen may not be able to handle. Expect plenty of balls wide and for Ronaldo to battle with Jonathan Tah all night long.

Bayer Leverkusen: Well, they at least responded well to that loss on Matchday 1. They've beaten Union Berlin and Ausburg since, while not conceding a goal. They'll need to be even better here ahead of a brutal stretch that includes RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Atletico Madrid all coming after this one.

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are on the scoresheet in a comfortable victory.

Pick: Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories