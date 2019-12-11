Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Leverkusen needs some help to move on
Juventus is already through to the knockout stage of the Champions League as a group winner, but it can spoil any chance Bayer Leverkusen has of advancing when the two meet in Germany on Wednesday. Leverkusen is hoping to jump Atletico Madrid for second place in Group D, but to do so the club needs to beat Juve and hope Atleti fails to beat Lokomotiv Moscow.
Juve is 4-1-0 in the group and rolling, despite losing its first game of the season this past weekend against Lazio. Maurizio Sarri may just go with backups in this game with nothing to play for, while Leverkusen is coming off an important win over Schalke and hopeful of getting through.
You can find all of the group scenarios here. Here's what else to know about the game:
Juve vs. Leverkusen
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: BayArena
- TV channel: Galavision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Juventus: Why risk it, right? With the group wrapped up, it's time to rest veterans like Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini. Expect young players and backups to play this game, handing Leverkusen a favor in its pursuit of advancing. Sarri may play some of his normal starters that he thought under-performed against Lazio, but overall it should be mostly reserve players that will still be a competitive squad.
Leverkusen: A lot has to go right for this side to go through, and nobody sees Atletico Madrid losing at home to Lokomotiv Moscow. But you just never know, and this team has to take care of what it can control. Obviously taking on a weakened Juve squad would be a boost, but it's no guarantee as we saw with Inter Milan losing to Barcelona's backups on Tuesday. Leverkusen must play with defense being the priority and hope for the best.
Juventus vs. Leverkusen prediction
Leverkusen does its job against a Juve B team, but its fate rests in the hands of Atletico Madrid.
Pick: Leverkusen 2, Juventus 1
