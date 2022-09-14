UEFA Champions League group stage play continues on Wednesday with a Group H matchup between Juventus and Benfica on Paramount+. Juventus are coming off a 2-1 loss to PSG to open up Champions League play. Powered by a long-distance goal from Alejandro Grimaldo, Benfica claimed a 2-0 victory against Maccabi Haifa in their opener. It's the first meeting between these sides since 1968. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Benfica odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the +119 favorites (risk $100 to win $119) on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica the +225 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Juventus vs. Benfica

Juventus vs. Benfica date: Wednesday, September 14

Juventus vs. Benfica time: 3 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Benfica live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Benfica vs. Juventus

Before turning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Mike Goodman. A soccer editor for CBS Sports, Goodman is at the forefront of the advanced statistics and analytics movement in soccer, with eight years of experience working with cutting-edge predictive statistical analysis. Among his credits are work for FiveThirtyEight and StatsBomb, and he has immense experience diving deep into the analytics involved in dissecting the sport.

For Juventus vs. Benfica, Goodman is backing Benfica to win at +225 on the money line. Juventus are struggling mightily after opening Champions League play with a loss. They have just one win in their last five in Italian Serie A play and fallen to eighth in the Italian Serie A table with just 10 points on the season.

Benfica, meanwhile, are rolling in Liga Portugal. They've won all six matches thus far and own a plus-11 goal differential. Goodman envisions a tight, low-scoring matchup, and that plays into the hands of the capable underdogs, making Benfica a strong play at this price.

"Markets haven't really caught up to just how poorly Juventus are playing but on top of that, expect this to be a particularly slow scoring affair, as Juventus continue to prioritize defense at the expense of goals," Goodman told SportsLine. Stream the match now here.

