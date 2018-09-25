Juventus vs. Bologna live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Serie A on TV, stream online

Juve is undefeated so far this season

Serie A leaders Juventus will welcome 18th-place Bologna to Turin on Wednesday for midweek league play as Cristiano Ronaldo looks to build off his performance over the weekend where he scored the winner against Frosinone.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Juventus vs. Bologna in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: ESPN+
Follow: CBS Sports App

Juventus vs. Bologna prediction

At home, Juve is as strong as it gets. And after getting two quality road wins last week, Ronaldo and company take care of business to remain perfect in the league. Juventus 3, Bologna 0.

