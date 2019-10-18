Juventus vs. Bologna: Serie A live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch Italian soccer online
Juve enters the match in first place with a one-point lead
Juventus is in first place in Serie A and takes on mid-table Bologna on Saturday in Northern Italy as part of Matchday 8. Juve is 6-1-0 and just beat title challenger Inter Milan away from home to grab a one-point lead in the table. Bologna is 2-3-2 with nine points but is looking to be a bit more clinical in attack with nine goals scored in seven games.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juventus vs. Bologna
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Allianz Stadium (Turin, Italy)
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juventus -315 | Bologna +900 | Draw +385
Storylines
Juventus: That win over Inter was impressive, and Cristiano Ronaldo looks even more comfortable alongside Paulo Dybala. In defense, Juve has conceded just three goals total in their last five games, with Matthijs de Ligt looking the part following his big move from Ajax. Anything but a win here would be stunning.
Bologna: Four games without a win in all competitions, Bologna's last two matches have ended 2-2. In three of their last four games, they've conceded two goals. This came after a good start to the season, earning seven points from their first three games. They have to get back to limiting those mistakes at the back.
Prediction
Miralem Pjanic scores from a free kick and gets two assists as the Old Lady rolls.
Pick: Juventus 4, Bologna 0
