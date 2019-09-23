Juventus vs. Brescia: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Midweek Serie A play will see Juventus travel to Brescia on Tuesday as part of Matchday 5. Maurizio Sarri's team is 3-1-0 and in second place in the league with 10 points, two behind leader Inter Milan. Brescia is 11th at 2-0-2, coming off an encouraging win at Udinese last weekend.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juve vs. Brescia

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 24



: Tuesday, Sept. 24 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Mario Rigamonto



: Stadio Mario Rigamonto TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juve -265 | Brescia +725 | Draw +375

Storylines

Juve: Aaron Ramsey scored his first goal for Juve in the win over Verona last Saturday, and he just adds to the ridiculous depth this team has in the middle of the pitch. Against Brescia, expect him to play and be the main to control the tempo in the middle against a team that doesn't do a great job of holding the ball.

Brescia: What a quality in at Udinese last weekend where the team overcame sloppy passing to get a 57th-minute winner from Romulo. Scoring against Juve will be even trickier, so this team will have to be a bit more creative, especially on set plays. They may just need a favorable call when it comes to a penalty kick or free kick to net a goal and set the tone.

Juve vs. Brescia prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both score and Juve has this one in the bag by halftime.

Pick: Juve 4, Brescia 0