Juventus vs. Brescia: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Ronaldo and company hit the road as the favorites
Midweek Serie A play will see Juventus travel to Brescia on Tuesday as part of Matchday 5. Maurizio Sarri's team is 3-1-0 and in second place in the league with 10 points, two behind leader Inter Milan. Brescia is 11th at 2-0-2, coming off an encouraging win at Udinese last weekend.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juve vs. Brescia
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Mario Rigamonto
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juve -265 | Brescia +725 | Draw +375
Storylines
Juve: Aaron Ramsey scored his first goal for Juve in the win over Verona last Saturday, and he just adds to the ridiculous depth this team has in the middle of the pitch. Against Brescia, expect him to play and be the main to control the tempo in the middle against a team that doesn't do a great job of holding the ball.
Brescia: What a quality in at Udinese last weekend where the team overcame sloppy passing to get a 57th-minute winner from Romulo. Scoring against Juve will be even trickier, so this team will have to be a bit more creative, especially on set plays. They may just need a favorable call when it comes to a penalty kick or free kick to net a goal and set the tone.
Juve vs. Brescia prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both score and Juve has this one in the bag by halftime.
Pick: Juve 4, Brescia 0
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca vs. Villarreal preview
Barca hopes to erase the negative vibes after losing last weekend
-
USMNT, Dutch battle it out for Dest
The young American would be cap-tied with the United States if he plays in Nations League
-
Man. United explains goals to fans
The Red Devils are reeling and looking for answers
-
Rapinoe, Morgan up for top FIFA award
Here's a look at the contenders for each award
-
What's with Pulisic's slow start?
The young American has been riding the pine for the Blues as of late
-
Soccer Power Index: Lukaku shining, more
The Belgian has been sensational early on for Inter Milan, plus a look at Eden Hazard's lackluster...