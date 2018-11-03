Juventus vs. Cagliari: Prediction, Serie A pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Juventus hosts Cagliari on Saturday in Serie A action, with the Italian giants aiming to stay focused and not look ahead to the midweek visit from Manchester United in the Champions League. The Serie A leaders are still undefeated on the season and are heavy favorites here.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Juventus vs. Cagliari

Date : Saturday, Nov. 3



: Saturday, Nov. 3 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Turin, Italy



: Turin, Italy TV channel : Rai Italia America



: Rai Italia America Streaming: English: ESPN+; Italian: Rai via fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Juventus: Juve is 9-1-0 on the season and has allowed just seven goals in 10 games. Their defensive dominance has been key.

Cagliari: The club is in a good spot in 12th place and is looking to ease any worries of relegation. A win could see them jump into the top-half of the table.

Juventus vs. Cagliari prediction

Juventus remains perfect in the league with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring.

Pick: Juventus (-625)