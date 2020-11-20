Juventus play host on Saturday as they welcome Cagliari to Turin, Italy in a Serie A match up. Juventus currently sit in fifth place in the standings with 13 points, one place out of the top four. Cagliari are currently sitting in eleventh place with 10 points. Both teams can climb the standings with a win on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

: Saturday, Nov. 21 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Juventus Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Juventus Stadium -- Turin, Italy Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juventus -290; Draw +420; Cagliari +750 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juventus: Juventus is currently unbeaten in their last five matches, coming off disappointing 1-1 draw against Lazio where they held the lead in the match for a large majority of the game when Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 15th minute. The team nearly walked away with all three points until they conceded a late stoppage time goal. The club will likely welcome the return of American Weston McKennie and Alvaro Morata as they come off an impressive camps with their respective international sides, though they will likely still look to Ronaldo for the offense as they continue their climb in the Serie A table.

Cagliari: Cagliari are coming off a 2-0 win against Sampdoria where they out shot their opponents 13 to 5. Brazilian international João Pedro got the goal scoring started when he converted a penalty kick for the home side early in the second half but he and the team will want to do better to build the attack early against Juventus. Goal keeper Alessio Cragno will also need a big game to keep Juventus' top line at bay. A surprise win against Juventus would perhaps be the highlight of their season.

Prediction

Juventus will get the ball rolling earlier and score more than one against Cagliari for the win. Pick: Juventus 2, Cagliari 0