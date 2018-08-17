Juventus vs. Chievo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ronaldo's Serie A debut on TV, stream online

It's the debut of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus on Saturday as the Serie A kings go to Chievo on Matchday 1. Following his transfer from Real Madrid this summer, the Portuguese star will give the Italian league a try as the Turin-based club enters the season as the overwhelming favorite to win the crown.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in Italy

In Italy the match will air on Sky Calcio 1.

What's at stake?

Three points to start off the season on the right foot, and for Chievo a chance to pull off a huge upset against the league favorites.

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice, Paulo Dybala also scores and Juventus starts the season off perfectly. Juve 3, Chievo 0.