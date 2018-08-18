Juventus vs. Chievo score, recap: Ronaldo doesn't score in Serie A debut, knocks out keeper

Cristiano Ronaldo made his official debut for Juventus on Saturday at Chievo in Serie A, and though he failed to score and it wasn't his best showing, he still made an impact as his new team came back from down 2-1 to win 3-2 at the death. Ronaldo threatened a couple of times and in a scary moment, he knocked out the opposing goalkeeper with an unintentional knee to the head.

Here's what to know:

How'd Ronaldo look?

He looked sharp from the get-go, but it was always going to take him time to get fully incorporated. He was confident on the ball and had a good chance from outside the box that was saved well. He wasn't a constant threat or flashy, but he looked comfortable. He came close to connecting on a couple of dangerous headers but couldn't manage to reach them in time. A quality performance.

Did Ronaldo gel with his teammates?

He did well with guys like Paulo Dybala and was comfortable enough to, like with Real Madrid, drop back towards the midfield. He was very mobile, though he stayed more on the left wing before moving a bit more centrally.

What needs to change?

At this point, nothing. Juve scored three goals, but it's the defense that is concerning. It will take more time for Ronaldo to fit in better than he does now, but nothing during the first match was concerning, other than him injuring the opposing goalkeeper with his knee, though unintentional.

The truth is, his presence helped his team, even if some might not have noticed. On the winning goal by Federico Bernardeschi in added time, Ronaldo being at the back post allowed Bernadeschi to not be closed down by two defenders, tucking the ball away in the corner for the win.

Juventus remonta en tiempo de descuento y gana 3-2 en Chievo😱😱



⚽Stepinski y Giaccherini



⚽Khedira, Mandzukic y Bernardeschi



Grade

I'll give Ronaldo a B. It was a good performance, far from his best but hardly poor. He threatened a couple times and looked like a good fit in 90 minutes. It's still early, but they were all good signs for Juve and the Portuguese star.