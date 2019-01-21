Juventus vs. Chievo: Serie A live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, prediction
The league leaders are the heavy favorites in this one
The Serie A's second half is underway and Matchday 20 wraps up Monday as first-place Juventus takes on last place Chievo. Juve, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, has a six-point lead in the table with a record of 17-2-0. Chievo looks like a certainty to be relegated with its 1-8-10 record and just eight points in the table, nine from safety.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juventus vs. Chievo
- Date: Monday, Jan. 21
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Turin, Italy
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juve -1150 / Chievo +2900 / Draw +915
Storylines
Juventus: Juventus and PSG are only two undefeated teams remaining in European's biggest leagues. The Turin club has been absolutely dominant this season, but it had one of its most inconsistent performances of the season in the league opener at Chievo. It was Ronaldo's first official game, and it took a 93rd-minute goal from Federico Bernardeschi to win 3-2. The expectation here is for this one to not be nearly as close.
Chievo: The club won its first league game last time out, a 1-0 victory against Frosinone, and two games before that Chievo drew Inter 1-1. The team has a bit of confidence now, but it's a tall order to even keep this one within a goal.
Juventus vs. Chievo prediction
Ronaldo scores, as does Paulo Dybala, and Juve dominates for 90 minutes.
Pick: Juventus (-1150)
