Cremonese may be on the verge of relegation from Italian Serie A, but for a bottom-three side, they have played admirably to close out the season. La Cremo will have a chance to make a statement on Sunday when they visit second-place Juventus. Juve is between UEFA Europa League semifinal matches with Sevilla and could be caught looking ahead to their second leg match when they host the club from Cremona on Sunday.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Juventus vs. Cremonese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -290 favorites (risk $290 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese as the +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. Cremonese

Juventus vs. Cremonese date: Sunday, May 14

Juventus vs. Cremonese time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Cremonese live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Cremonese vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Cremonese, Sutton is backing Juventus to win to nil at a -105 payout. This means that he is picking Juventus to win while not allowing Cremonese to score in the match. Cremonese scored twice in its last match against a Spezia side with little to play for, but they were only able to muster two goals in the four matches before that. Meanwhile, Cremonese has had the second-lowest shots on target rate this season at 26.2%.

Juventus has only allowed opponents the third-lowest shots on target rate this year (26.9%) and has been exceptional defending its own penalty area. Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny has also had the second-best save percentage among all Serie A net-minders (76.3%). Cremonese has done well to not lose in its last four outings, but it doesn't look like they stand a strong chance to score against a top opponent on Sunday.

"Juventus should be able to beat a Cremonese side that is in the thick of the relegation race," Sutton said. "Cremonese are in 19th-place with just four matches remaining, so they'll be pressing for a victory on Sunday, leaving the backline susceptible to the counterattack." Stream the game here.

