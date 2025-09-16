Juventus will host Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 1 of the 2025 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday on Paramount+. Juventus finished fourth in the Serie A table last season and are off to a hot start, going 3-0-0 to start the new campaign. Dortmund finished fourth in the Bundesliga and are 2-1-0 in domestic play ahead of Tuesday's UCL opener. These teams recently faced off in a club friendly in August, which Juventus won 2-1. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Dortmund odds list the hosts as the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +265, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Juventus vs. Dortmund

Juventus vs. Dortmund date: Tuesday, Sept. 16

Juventus vs. Dortmund time: 3 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Dortmund live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are his best bets for Juventus vs. Dortmund on Tuesday and his analysis of the game:

Dortmund vs. Juventus predictions, expert picks

Kenan Yildiz to score or assist (+155)

Juventus over 1.5 team total (-105)

Juventus money line (-110)

"The 20-year-old has already picked up three assists and a goal this season, and has participated in 57% of the club's goals," Eimer said. "I do not see anyone on this Dortmund side being able to track Yildiz, and the books haven't caught up to his lines yet."



"This Juventus team is absolutely stacked with goal scorers, and the depth they have rivals that of the biggest clubs in England or Spain," Eimer said. "Players like Dusan Vlahovic, Lois Openda, Jonathan David and Teun Koopmeiners are all goal-scoring threats."



The expert notes that Juventus' tip-top form isn't the only factor in Tuesday's match. Dortmund tends to struggle on the road, going 6-3-8 away from Signal Iduna Park last season. They are also in the midst of forming their go-to starting XI, and Eimer believes the current backline will struggle to contain the Bianconeri.

