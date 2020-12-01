Champions League Group G play continues Wednesday as Juventus welcome Dynamo Kiev to Turin. Juve are already through to the knockout stage but still want to win the group. Andrea Pirlo's side enter the day trailing Barcelona by three points with two games to go. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:





Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 2

: Wednesday, Dec. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Juve -370; Draw +440; Dynamo +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juventus: One would expect an easy three points here, but Juve haven't been very consistent. Averaging two goals a game, somehow this team has only conceded four in four matches. But as the 1-1 draw with Benevento over the weekend showed, they need a lot of work. Danilo shifted over to centerback in what was an interesting decision, and he held his own for the most part. But don't expect that here. Giorgio Chiellini should start alongside Matthijs de Ligt, as Juve aim to build their chemistry after the Dutchman's long injury layoff.

Dynamo Kiev: An uphill battle for sure, but Juve's inconsistency gives them a chance at getting something here. At times, Juve's attack doesn't come alive as expected, like against Ferencvaros last week. But Dynamo will actually have a chance to create some golden opportunities if Pirlo goes with an attacking midfield. Damage could be done on set pieces with Juve's aging defense far from what it used to be.

Prediction

The Italian side get another win and stay in contention to win the group. Pick: Juve 2, Dynamo 1.