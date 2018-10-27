Juventus vs. Empoli: Cristiano Ronaldo scores ridiculous winning goal from outside the box
Ronaldo scored both of his team's goals on Saturday
With each match, Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be more and more comfortable wearing the colors of Juventus. The new Serie A star didn't have the hottest start in Turin, failing to score in the first three league games. But since then, seven goals in seven games, including two on Saturday in a 2-1 win at Empoli to remain undefeated.
And his second goal, you just have to see it. The former Real Madrid man scored a rocket strike in the second half for the victory, going across the face of goal into the upper corner. Take a look:
By far his most beautiful goal with the club, and what a confidence booster. Not just because of how quality it was, but also because it was his second of the game and the match winner.
It's scary to think Juve has been so good without Ronaldo in top form. But when in top form like on Saturday, there may just be no stopping this team both in Serie A and in Europe.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Chelsea vs. Burnley preview
Chelsea is one of three teams still undefeated in the league
-
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace preview
The Gunners have won 11 in a row
-
PSG vs. Marseille preview
PSG is the heavy favorite, but Marseille has the talent for the upset
-
Barca, Madrid set for El Clasico
It's the first Clasico without Messi and Ronaldo in more than a decade
-
Man. United vs. Everton preview
Manchester United is in dire need of a victory
-
Liverpool off to best PL start
The Reds are cruising so far this season in league play