Juventus vs. Empoli: Cristiano Ronaldo scores ridiculous winning goal from outside the box

With each match, Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be more and more comfortable wearing the colors of Juventus. The new Serie A star didn't have the hottest start in Turin, failing to score in the first three league games. But since then, seven goals in seven games, including two on Saturday in a 2-1 win at Empoli to remain undefeated.

And his second goal, you just have to see it. The former Real Madrid man scored a rocket strike in the second half for the victory, going across the face of goal into the upper corner. Take a look:

Cristiano Ronaldo wins it for Juventus with a rocket finish 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Z6W4nk5PA7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2018

By far his most beautiful goal with the club, and what a confidence booster. Not just because of how quality it was, but also because it was his second of the game and the match winner.

It's scary to think Juve has been so good without Ronaldo in top form. But when in top form like on Saturday, there may just be no stopping this team both in Serie A and in Europe.