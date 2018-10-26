Juventus vs. Empoli live stream info, TV channel: How to watch online

Juventus is still undefeated in the league

After winning at Old Trafford, Juventus returns to Italy to take on Empoli in Serie A play on Saturday. Juve is 8-1-0 in the league with just six goals conceded and is considered the heavy favorite to win this contest. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Juventus vs. Empoli in the USA

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: ESPN+
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

There's been no stopping Juventus so far this season. Not from Napoli, not from Manchester United, and it's unlikely that Empoli will be the first to knock them off. The club has a 1-3-5 record and just eight goals scored in nine matches. Expect a big day for Juve and for Cristiano Ronaldo to score. Juve 3, Empoli 0. 

