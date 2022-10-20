After winning the Derby della Mole last Saturday against Torino, Juventus are looking for their second win in a row against Empoli on Friday that would give some fresh air to Massimiliano Allegri's side after a very difficult start of the season in both Serie A and UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri are currently eighth in the Serie A table, ten points behind Napoli that are currently leading the league. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 21 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus -240; Draw +330; Empoli +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri announced in the pre-match press conference that it's not time yet to see Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa back in the squad, while both players are now working to get back in the team as soon as possible after their respective long-term injuries. Arek Milik is expected to play alongside Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who was finally back on the scoresheet last week against Torino.

Empoli: The away team come from a nice win against Monza at home last Saturday. Three points that gave Paolo Zanetti's team a boost in the table, considering that they are currently 10th with eleven points (two wins, five draws, two defeats) in the first ten matches of the season. Juventus loanee Koni De Winter is expected to be a starter against his former club and he was one of the most surprising young Serie A talents of the season so far.

Prediction

Juventus are expected to make a statement and win this match ahead of a crucial week that will also determine their European campaign. Pick: Juventus 2, Empoli 0.