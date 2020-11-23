Juventus can clinch a spot in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday when Cristiano Ronaldo and company welcome Ferencvaros to Northern Italy on Matchday 4. Juve are in second place in Group G with six points, three behind Barcelona, while the visitors sit in last place with one point. If Juve wins and Dynamo Kiev fail to beat Barcelona, Andrea Pirlo's team will be through to the knockout stage. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 24

: Tuesday, Nov. 24 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Torino, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Torino, Italy TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Juve -1100; Draw +900; Ferencvaros +2900 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juve: The 4-1 win at Ferencvaros on Matchday 3 was a little tighter than expected through the first half with Juve up 1-0, but they came to life in the second half to put it away. Still, the attack gave up a few too many chances due to sloppy play, which has been the case at the club for a while now. But now with Matthijs de Ligt back from injury, things should improve if Saturday was any sign. The Dutchman returned and started in the 2-0 win over Cagliari where Juve didn't allow a shot on goal with the center-back looking quite stellar. He'll be key moving forward if this team has any hope of contending for the UCL trophy.

Ferencvaros: Eleven goals conceded is the worst defensive record in the competition, equal to that of RB Salzburg. Going up against Ronaldo and company again, there's a chance it gets much worse. A win for Ferencvaros would be one of the biggest upsets in competition history, though it feels unlikely. For even a point, they'll have to take the few chances they get and hope for an off day from the Italian side.

Prediction

Juve advance to the round of 16 with an emphatic victory where Ronaldo scores twice. Pick: Juve 5, Ferencvaros 0