Serie A returns to action on Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Juventus

Current Records: Fiorentina 6-6-9; Juventus 12-5-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Juventus are 5-2 against Fiorentina since September of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success shortly. Juventus will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium.

With their success against Salernitana on Tuesday, Juventus have now tallied five blowout victories on the season. Juventus made easy work of Salernitana and carried off a 3-0 win.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina and Bologna were all tied up 1-1 at the break on Sunday, but Fiorentina were shut out in the second half. Fiorentina fell just short of Bologna by a score of 2-1. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Fiorentina, who haven't won a game since January 15th.

Juventus' win lifted them to 12-5-4 while Fiorentina's loss dropped them down to 6-6-9. We'll see if Juventus can repeat their recent success, or if Fiorentina bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Juventus are a solid favorite against Fiorentina, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -122 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.