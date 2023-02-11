Juventus and Fiorentina will face each other at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday for what is expected to be the most exciting clash of the weekend in Serie A. Juventus have been slapped with a 15 point deduction by the Italian football authorities due to financial irregularities and the Bianconeri have taken 26 points from 21 games while Fiorentina sit at 24. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Sunday, Feb. 12 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 12 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium-- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium-- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus -120; Draw +350; Fiorentina +330

Talking points

Dusan Vlahovic joined Juventus in 2022 after four successful years with Fiorentina. Vlahovic has contributed eight goals and two assists in the 957 minutes of Serie A football that he has played so far this season. He has registered 14 shots on target, created 14 chances and completed seven take-ons.

Juventus are far more clinical in the final third than Fiorentina. They have scored more goals than their upcoming opponents (33 to 23) despite registering fewer shots on target (104 to 106), creating fewer chances (227 to 263) and completing fewer take-ons (115 to 132).

Massimiliano Allegri took charge of Juventus - for the second time - in 2021. The 55-year-old Italian had previously led the club between 2014 and 2019, an era that saw them claim five consecutive Scudetto titles as well as reach the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

Vincenzo Italiano was appointed by Fiorentina in 2021. The 45-year-old Italian has been coaching since 2014, when he served as an assistant at Venezia. Since then he has gradually worked his way up the food chain, earning the Fiorentina job after a successful two-year spell with Spezia that saw him lead them into Serie A and then keep them there.

Prediction



Juventus showed some good improvements against Salernitana on Tuesday (won 3-0) and are expected to score another win. Pick: Juventus 2, Fiorentina 0.