Fiorentina will take on Juventus at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allianz Stadium. Juventus are 7-3-1 at home, while Fiorentina are 2-3-5 on the road. Fiorentina can't be too happy about their underdog status coming into this game, as they have yet to win in that position and sit at a tough 0-3-5 as underdogs this season. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on them to lose every Serie A game so far is now worth a hefty $1,368.10. Juventus have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 11-5-2 when expecting a win.

The latest Juventus vs. Fiorentina odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -121 favorites (risk $121 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Fiorentina the +340 underdog. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Juventus vs. Fiorentina picks, you'll want to see the Serie A predictions from SportsLine's soccer expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

What you need to know about Fiorentina

Fiorentina and Bologna were all tied up 1-1 at the break last Sunday, but Fiorentina were shut out in the second half. Fiorentina fell just short of Bologna by a score of 2-1. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Fiorentina, who haven't won a game since January 15th. The loss dropped their Serie A season record down to 6-6-9.

Fiorentina entered the weekend ranked 13th in the Serie A standings, just two points behind Juventus. Fiorentina are winless in their last four matches in league play, but they're unbeaten in their last two meetings against Juventus, securing a win and a draw.

What you need to know about Juventus

Meanwhile, with their success against Salernitana on Tuesday, Juventus have now tallied five blowout victories on the season. Juventus blew past Salernitana 3-0. The win bumped their Serie A season record up to 12-5-4.

Juventus have conceded just 17 goals this season, which is tied for the second fewest in Serie A. In their 3-0 victory over Salernitana on Tuesday, Juventus gave up just one shot on target. Striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace on Tuesday, and he's registered eight goals and two assists in 12 Serie A matches this season.

