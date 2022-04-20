Juventus was bounced from the UEFA Champions League last month, but it is still alive in the 2022 Coppa Italia. The 14-time champions of this event will host Fiorentina on Wednesday in a 2022 Coppa Italia semifinal. This is the second leg between the two after Juventus went on the road and won 1-0 in the first leg. Fiorentina will need to win by two goals in order to advance to its first Coppa Italia final since 2014. You can see what happens on Wednesday when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Juventus is the -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Fiorentina vs. Juventus odds, with Fiorentina listed as the +330 underdog. A draw is priced at +265 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

For Fiorentina vs. Juventus, Green is picking both teams to score at -110 odds. Juventus possesses the second-leading scorer in Serie A, as Dušan Vlahović has found the back of the net 23 times in league play. He has another three goals in his Coppa Italia run and is set up for a revenge game after infamously transferring from Fiorentina in January.

Vlahović assumed the No. 7 Juventus jersey that Cristiano Ronaldo wore for the past four years and has been just as prolific as the Portuguese star. The Serbian striker has six goals over his last nine starts, while Juventus has scored in 12 of its last 14 games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina has been on quite a run since being shut out in the first leg versus Juventus. The team is undefeated in six matches since then and has scored in all six. Fiorentina has used a committee to replace Vlahović and that committee is doing wonders up front as the team has scored in 14 of 16 games since Vlahović's departure.

